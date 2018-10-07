TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Gov. Rick Scott has issued a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend ahead of Tropical Storm Michael.

Tropical Storm Michael expected to reach Florida midweek

Storm could eventually become a hurricane

Gov. Scott has issued state of emergency for Florida Panhandle

The storm is expected to reach Florida by Wednesday and could, according to forecasters, become a hurricane.

The Florida National Guard has been directed to activate 500 guardsmen to prepare for a response to affected areas. The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to Level 1 on Monday, accoring to a news release from the governor's office.

Counties included in the state of emergency are: Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

Information about flood zones, evacuation routes and more can be found at floridadisaster.org.