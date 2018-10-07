SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is investigating the kidnapping of a three-month-old girl.

Father accused of kidnapping 3-month-old daughter

Police searching for Na'tori Mazion

Police said the child's father, Tedrick Mazion, kidnapped his daughter, Na'tori Mazion, from the mother's home on West Seminole Boulevard around 8:38 a.m. on Sunday.

The girl's mother tried to stop Mazion from taking their daughter, police said. Police also learned that Mazion has not been in Na'tori's life since birth.

Police the two fled in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with silver rims and black tint and with the Florida tag number 4ALWY.

Na'tori was last seen wearing a pink and gray top with the word "princess" on the front, a pink tutu, a pink headband, and clear jelly shoes.

Mazion was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jean shorts, and red sandals.

A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for the baby after the reported kidnapping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070 or 911.