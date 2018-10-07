ORLANDO, Fla. — A few showers are possible this morning along the coast. The shower chance will increase farther inland later in the morning into the afternoon.

Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The coverage of showers will remain low with a mix of sun and clouds. If you have outdoor plants today, there’s slight chance for a passing shower otherwise a pretty nice Sunday is ahead.

Our rain chances will increase to start the week. A tropical system is gaining strength in the Caribbean. This will likely develop into a tropical storm on Monday in the Gulf of Mexico. It will become Michael. This system will then move northward in the Gulf of Mexico. It will likely directly impact Mississippi, Alabama, and the northern panhandle of Florida by mid-week.

On the east side of the system, tropical moisture will be drawn in from the south and southeast. This will increase the coverage of rain beginning on Monday night and during the day on Tuesday across Central Florida. The core of the storm system will stay well to the west of Central Florida. It will most likely landfall Wednesday afternoon in Alabama or in the panhandle of Florida.

Drier air may wrap in around the system as it pushes farther inland into portions of Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday. This will cut back the coverage of showers on Wednesday in Central Florida.

Shower chances may increase once again across Central Florida on Thursday as the system continues the weaken to the north.

Drier air will then move in for Friday and especially by Saturday. Storm chances will dwindle down to 20 to 30 percent by next Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 80s. High temperatures look to rebound back to near 90 or higher by the end of the week into next weekend.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Leslie remains a tropical storm in the central Atlantic. It is expected to maintain tropical storm strength for the remainder of the upcoming week as it moves eastward through the open waters of the Atlantic. Large swells will continue to keep the rip current risk high at area beaches today.

The surf conditions will be poor today with 3-4 plus feet wave heights. There will be an easing east, east-northeast trade swell. The rip current threat remains high so use extreme caution when entering the waters and swim within sight of a lifeguard. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s. If you’re doing any boating, there’s a chance for showers. A small craft advisory has been issued. Seas will be 4-6 feet with winds out of the east from 10-15 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

