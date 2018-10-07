TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A small veterans cemetery in Titusville is getting a facelift.

For the last 18 months, volunteers with Friends of the Cemetery have been restoring the Brevard Veterans Cemetery. Sam DiBlasio, a Navy veteran, and the volunteers have their work cut out. The countdown is on until Veterans Day, which is also the 40th anniversary of the cemetery's opening.

About 127 veterans are buried at the cemetery. Volunteers are hoping to have the renovations completed in time for the ceremony. Throughout the process, about 50 volunteers have donated their time. DiBlasio says he comes to the cemetery a few times a week to keep up with the renovations.

“I did this for the community and my father who was a WWII veteran who is in heaven looking down at me,” DiBlasio said.

A work day at the cemetery is scheduled for Oct. 27, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The day will include raking as well as weeding and pruning the plants and flowers.