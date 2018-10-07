ORLANDO, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman was critically injured overnight in a hit-and-run on Alafaya Trail near the UCF campus.

Troopers said Katie Nakonechny was hit just before 1 a.m. when she was attempting to cross Alafaya Trail at Strategy Boulevard. According to the report, Nakonechny was within the crosswalk, but against the traffic signal.

An unknown vehicle going through the intersection on a green light struck Nakonechny and fled the scene.

Nakonechny was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red passenger vehicle that may have right, front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.