ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting overnight that left two people injured.

Police said a male and female were shot around 2:30 a.m. after they attended Cleo's Gentlemen's Club located at 1310 South Orange Blossom Trail.

The victims were shot by someone driving a F-250 pick-up truck, police said. The male received a graze would to the chest and the female received a graze wound to the leg.

Police said the victims pulled into a Wawa gas station located at 1200 West Colonial Drive after they realized they were shot.

Police are unsure if the shooting resulted from a road rage incident or stemmed from an altercation that happened at Cleo's Gentlemen's Club.

No other details have been released. The investigation remains ongoing.