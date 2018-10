ORLANDO, Fla. -- Multiple families were displaced Saturday after a fire at an apartment complex in Orlando, according to the fire department.

The fire happened at the West Winds Apartments on Westwinds Drive, near Kirkman Road.

Firefighters say the fire started in the kitchen of one of the units.

No injuries were reported.

The apartment complex is assisting the residents who were displaced.