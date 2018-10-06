WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two young kids found wandering outside an apartment complex in Winter Park are now safe and back with their mother.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was called out to The Park Apartments after two kids, a boy and a girl, ages 1 and 3-years-old, were found wandering alone in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Deputies said the parents were nowhere to be found.

Luckily, deputies were able to locate the kids's mother through a GPS tracking device.

Officials did not say how the children ended up alone in the parking lot, but the mother told deputies that an alarm which lets her know when the children leave their apartment did not activate when the kids opened the door.

Officials said the mother will not be facing charges.