PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Jacksonville man accused of killing his wife approached a Pasco County deputy Saturday to turn himself in, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jacksonville man turns himself in for wife's murder

Marco Stephens, 29, walked up to a deputy in the parking lot of a RaceTrac gas station at about 4 a.m.

Stephens, who was wearing blood-stained clothes, made "incriminating statements about a crime in Jacksonville," deputies said. He also said he was going to kill himself, but decided to turn himself in instead.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, which then sent detectives to Pasco County.

Stephens was then taken into custody.