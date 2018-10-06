GROVELAND, Fla. — The Groveland Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store located at 108 W. Broad Street.

Store employees told police that the suspect, whose face was covered, entered the store shortly before 10 p.m. when the store closes and pulled out a gun, demanding money from the register.

After searching the area, police were not able to find a suspect, who is described as a short white or Hispanic man in his mid-20s.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 352-429-4166.