ORLANDO, Fla. — A sunny and mostly dry weekend is ahead for Central Florida. Dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is going to act to cut the coverage of storms all the way down to 20%-30% this weekend. It will be hot in the afternoons, however.

High temperatures will be warming into the upper 80s along the coast and around 90 inland. These temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. The easterly on-shore flow that we have been experiencing over the past week will continue. This combined with large swells from Leslie in the north-central Atlantic will keep the rip current risk high at area beaches.

It will be a pleasant evening tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall back into the low to mid-70s for Sunday morning. The dry air will continue to keep the coverage of storms low tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 70s for Monday morning.

There will be changes in the pattern starting on Monday. Our winds will start to shift more to the south. This will increase tropical moisture especially late Monday into Tuesday. This added moisture will raise the storm coverage to 40% on Monday. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. A little closer to seasonal averages.

The moisture will continue to increase and fuel a higher coverage of storms on Tuesday. A potential tropical system from the Caribbean will drift northward into the Gulf of Mexico by mid-week. Forecast models suggest the core of the storm system could impact the Panhandle of Florida by mid-week. As the system moves through the Gulf it will drag in ample moisture across most of Florida for a wider coverage of showers and thunderstorms for mid-week.

Storm coverage will remain high into Thursday before drier air starts to wrap back into Florida behind the potential tropical system by next weekend.

Elsewhere, Leslie continues to meander in the north-central Atlantic. This system will continue to drift slowly eastward in the open waters of the Atlantic through mid-week. It is not expected to intensify, but rather maintain or weaken in intensity slowly over time.

Your surf forecast for today is for fair conditions in the morning followed by poor to fair conditions in the afternoon. Wave heights will be 4-5 feet. The rip current risk remains high, courtesy of Leslie and the easterly on-shore flow. It is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard when heading into the water. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s with a UV Index of an eight. There’s a slight chance for a stray shower or storm along the coast today.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.