ORLANDO, Fla. — In the last seven months, two children have been hit by cars -- one of them killed -- in the same busy area of Orange County.

Now, the family of one of the victims is pushing transportation officials to make changes to improve safety in the area.

It’s been a long seven months for Torri Ray since her granddaughter was struck and killed by a car.

“It’s just to the point where I can talk about her without crying,” Ray said.

Back on March 18, troopers say eight-year-old Isis Harris was struck by a car and killed while trying to cross Silver Star Road, away from crosswalks. After that, Ray called for traffic improvements in the area.

“I don’t want anybody to suffer what I’ve suffered,” Ray said.

She says when another child was hit by a car in the area this week, that only re-energized her push to get changes.

“I’m trying to bring awareness to Silver Star,” said Ray. “I’m trying to get the community to help me at least get the speed limit lowered and get some crosswalks for these children to be safe.”

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently studying how to make the area safer for pedestrians. They’re looking at possibly limiting where cars can cross streets and make turns.

They will need safety funding to implement any changes they come up with,which won’t be available until the middle of next year.

Ray says on the 18th of every month, she lets balloons go at the spot where her granddaughter died. There’s still a memorial with a giant teddy bear and flowers in place in the median of Silver Star Road where Harris was hit.

Ray says she won’t stop until the area is safer for everyone, especially children.

“I think they need blinking crosswalks, I think they need signs that say children play, because children live in these apartment complexes,” Ray said. “I don’t want to see this happen to another child, and I’m not going to rest until they change something on Silver Star.”

At last check, the 7-year-old boy hit by a car Wednesday night continues to recover at the hospital.​