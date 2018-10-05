MAITLAND, Fla. — After decades of debate and even protests, Maitland is finally getting a downtown, starting Friday.

New Maitland City Centre offers apartments, restaurants and office space

Maitland City Centre will create sense of community, says mayor

Millions of dollars have been poured into the project to create a new destination in the city of more than 17,000.

The newly reconstructed Independence Lane is one of the things that has been crafted and more than a million dollars has been spent on the city street.

And right next to it is the new private development, the Maitland City Centre, a more than $70 million project. They make up Maitland's new downtown.

There were concerns that a new downtown destination would create a traffic headache. However, after years of discussions, the city finally signed off on the deal to build the Maitland City Centre, which includes apartments, restaurants, office space and a parking garage.

Mayor Dale McDonald says the whole goal is to establish a sense of community that Maitland desperately needed.

"That sense of belonging, sense of being a part of something bigger than you, that extended neighborhood, that we've been trying to establish and conceptually visioning how that comes into being, that this is beginning to be the manifestation of that," he said.

People have already started to rent some of the 220 apartment units. And restaurants and other businesses are getting ready to open in the next month or two.

McDonald says up next for the city is redeveloping a park into a city square.

There is going to be a ribbon cutting for the City Centre at 5:30 p.m., Friday, followed by a party on Independence Lane.