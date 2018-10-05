ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's office have made a second arrest from Saturday's deadly drive-by shooting in the Holden Heights neighborhood.

Cory Steplight, the grandson of 83-year-old Ruby Steplight, who was shot to death on 24th Street near Rio Grande Avenue last Saturday, is charged with attempted murder.

Billy Desrosiers, 29, was arrested earlier this week and is charged with first degree murder with a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office says a black sedan pulled up to several people standing outside of a home last Saturday, and shots were subsequently exchanged between the two parties.

Detectives say they believe Ruby was killed out of retaliation following an incident occurring earlier last Saturday. A total of five people were shot.

Cory is being held at Orange County Jail.

No further details are available at this time.