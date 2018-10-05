ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida’s next governor is inaugurated in January 2019, there is one asset they will not have: a jet to traverse the 65,755 square miles of what is Florida.

Florida's next governor won't have a jet to travel the state

Current Gov. Rick Scott uses a private jet

Gillum, DeSantis haven't said whether they'd push to purchase an aircraft

Records show the governor’s multi-million dollar plane, a 2008 Cessna 560XL , is owned by Columbia Collier Properties LLC , a company owned by Florida First Lady Ann Scott .

Because the Scotts privately own and operate the plane , any logs of travel or expenses are not public record.

Senate Campaign Financial records show Rick Scott’s Senate campaign has received approximately $952,909.24 in “in-kind” air charter services since April 2018, when Scott officially announced his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.