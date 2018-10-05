KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A driver is dead after a deputy did not stop at an intersection, causing a four-car crash in Kissimmee Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Robert Johnson died from his injuries

Deputy suffered minor injuries

Investigation is ongoing

Traffic was backed up for hours at the intersection of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Lindfields Boulevard after officials say Osceola Sheriff's Office Deputy Gloria Boccio's cruiser did not stop at the intersection and crashed into a pickup truck sitting at the red light at around 8:15 a.m.

One man is dead after being part of an accident involving an Osceola County Sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Russ Gibson is expected to talk to the media at 3pm. Stay with us for more coverage. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/0ITnZOfzV0 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) October 5, 2018

That pickup driver, 34-year-old Robert Johnson from Clermont, died at Florida Hospital Celebration Health.

The 29-year-old Boccio suffered minor injuries.

The two other drivers did not suffer any injuries.

All the drivers wore their seatbelts, stated the FHP.

The investigation is ongoing.