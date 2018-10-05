KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A driver is dead after a deputy did not stop at an intersection, causing a four-car crash in Kissimmee Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
- Robert Johnson died from his injuries
- Deputy suffered minor injuries
- Investigation is ongoing
Traffic was backed up for hours at the intersection of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Lindfields Boulevard after officials say Osceola Sheriff's Office Deputy Gloria Boccio's cruiser did not stop at the intersection and crashed into a pickup truck sitting at the red light at around 8:15 a.m.
That pickup driver, 34-year-old Robert Johnson from Clermont, died at Florida Hospital Celebration Health.
The 29-year-old Boccio suffered minor injuries.
The two other drivers did not suffer any injuries.
All the drivers wore their seatbelts, stated the FHP.
The investigation is ongoing.