KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A professional photographer in Osceola County is fighting the fight of her life, but she shows despite her struggles, she’s found a way to continue giving back.

Osceola photographer Malinda Burian diagnosed with cancer

Community rallying behind her since she uses her work to give back

Flipper's Pizzeria hosting fundraiser for Malinda Oct. 20

Malinda Burian is passionate about snapping pictures.

“That’s what I like the most -- giving people the memories that everybody deserves,” Malinda said.

Not only does she do this professionally, but she also likes to give back through her talent. She donates her time to cover benefits for nonprofits, and she also helps families who cannot afford to get professional pictures in Osceola County by offering them free family sessions.

Trina Elliott said Malinda has been taking pics of her little one ever since she was in her womb.

“The community is behind Malinda. I know because everybody that knows her, knows she has this huge heart and would do anything for anyone,” Elliott said. “And she’s just always there for everybody. So everybody that knows her wants to be there for her. So everybody in the community is like, ‘what can I do to help her?’”

The community is now strongly rallying behind Malinda, because she was recently diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer.

“The C-word is very scary,” she explained.

Besides doing photography, Malinda works at Flipper's Pizzeria in Kissimmee full time. They’re hosting a fundraiser for her on October 20. If you say Malinda Strong, Flippers will donate 20 percent of your tab to help with her medical expenses.

Despite her condition, Malinda says she’s trying to make as many memories as she can with each and every click on her camera.

“I don't believe that photography should be a million dollars, it doesn't take long and everybody deserves it -- family pictures,” Malinda said. “Because at the end that’s all you’re going to have left -- the memories.”

The fundraiser at Flipper's Pizzeria runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday October 20. There will be raffle tickets and #MalindaStrong bracelets for sale. Proceeds will help Malinda with medical bills and co-pays.

The community has also created a GoFundMe page to help Malinda .