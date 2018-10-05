ORLANDO, Fla. — Go out and enjoy yourself as Weekend Eve is here for Central Florida.

Minor showers will be drawn in from the Atlantic again Friday, but coverage will be minimal.

Mostly sunny skies are expected otherwise with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

It will be breezy at times at the coast. Quiet conditions will hold into the overnight hours, other than an isolated coastal shower. Lows will fall to the low to mid-70s.

Expect few changes this weekend with highs hovering around 90 degrees and a low chance of showers each day.

In the extended forecast, rain chances will go up again by the middle of next week as moisture increases from the south.

Onshore flow will create elevated seas offshore of 4 to 6 feet warranting those in small craft to use caution.

Winds will not be as strong Friday, enabling the Intracoastal to relax to a light chop.

In the nearshore waters, it will be considered poor to fair for surfing with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. The rip current risk is high.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the one-named system right now is Tropical Storm Leslie in the open Atlantic. Although this storm is located more than 450 miles east-northeast of Bermuda, it will still cause increases swells along our east coast.

There is also a disorganized area of low pressure in the western Caribbean that has a medium chance of development as it lifts northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula.

If named, the next on the list is Michael.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.