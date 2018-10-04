WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is adding a new layer of uncertainty about Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Many Democrats and some key Republicans are not happy with his impersonation of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at a rally in Mississippi.

“I’m disappointed that the president has chosen to express it the way he has," said Sen. Bill Nelson (D) Florida in an interview with Spectrum News.

“I think the President should be a role model for the country," he said. "Demeaning of a woman who obviously was very sincere and who represents millions of other women who have a similar experience -- one that obviously has lasted a lifetime for her. I don’t think that should be demeaned and cast aside.”

The Florida senator isn’t alone -- those comments also are not sitting well with key undecided Republicans.

"The president's comments were just plain wrong," said Sen. Susan Collins (R) Maine.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R) Arizona also condemned the President's statements.

"I thought it was obviously insensitive and appalling, frankly. It's no time or place particularly to discuss something so sensitive, at a political rally. It was just wrong," he said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back and insisted the president was not mocking Ford at a rare White House briefing Wednesday.

“The president was stating the facts and frankly facts that were included in Special Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell’s report," she said. "He was stating facts that were given in Dr. Ford’s testimony. The senate has to make a decision based on those facts.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused a request from Democrats for the senate to receive an FBI-led briefing on its investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

All 100 senators and a handful of staffers will have the opportunity to go through the report based on a schedule the Judiciary Committee staff will establish. But regardless of what comes of this investigation, some say their minds have already been made up.

“I will be voting no," Sen. Bill Nelson (D) Florida said.

With a vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination expected to take place in the coming days, his fate is no more certain that it was one week ago.