WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven man has been taken into custody after the Polk Sheriff's Office said he made an online threat to members of Congress.

Winter Haven man taken into custody for an online threat to members of Congress

Sheriff Grady Judd said suspect made threats via his Facebook page

Man posted he "will know who needs to be killed after the (Kavanaugh) vote"

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said the man posted on his Facebook page that he was going to shoot members of Congress and their families depending on which way the Supreme Court justice confirmation vote went, and any local or federal law enforcement who responded to his home.

The suspect posted: "I can tell it seems I will be sacrificing my life for my country. But I am ready and will know who needs to be killed after the vote to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court."

Judd said a news conference has been set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday to release the suspect's name, along with images of his Facebook posts and photos of the firearms and ammunition in his home.

"Within five hours of receiving an email tip about the posts, our detectives investigated it, obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant, and took the suspect into custody without incident," Judd said. "People need to calm down, and stop making threats of violence - we will not tolerate it.

"Anyone who threatens to shoot or kill any public servant or law enforcement officer will go to jail immediately."