WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than six million pounds of beef is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Officials said the raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.

The beef was shipped nationwide.

At least 57 people have gotten sick in 16 states.

Officials said they are concerned some of the beef could still be frozen in some people's freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.