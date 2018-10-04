ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are searching for a missing mother and toddler after the car they were using was found abandoned in Pinellas County.

Mom, toddler missing in St. Pete

Car found abandoned in Pinellas Park

Missing Child Alert issued by FDLE.

Anyone with info to call 727-893-7780

Police said Sydney Wyatt, 28, and her one-year-old son, Future Johnson, were last seen around 2:30 p.m. when Wyatt borrowed her grandmother's car. The mother and toddler were staying with her grandmother near 15th Street N and 78th Terrace N.

Police said the car turned up abandoned in Pinellas Park at 4 a.m. with the car seat and baby items still inside.

Police are asking for the community's help in locating the two. As of Thursday night, a Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Future, according to the Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement.

Wyatt is 5'3" and weighs 160 lbs. She has long dark brown hair and her head is shaved on the left side. She also has the letter "S" tattooed on her left ring finger and the word "rusty" tattooed on her left chest by her collar bone. The word "Future" is also tattooed on her right chest by her collar bone.

Johnson has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete Police at 727-893-7780.