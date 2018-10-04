ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot dead on a busy street in Orange County Wednesday night.

The man was found on Rio Grande Avenue, near Americana Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that the man was in his mid to late 20s and was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 10:15 p.m.

While the crime scene tape is down, a stethoscope was seen on the ground from first responders who tried to help the man.

Paramedics took him to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he died from his injury.