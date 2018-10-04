ORLANDO, Fla. —Karla Radka has dedicated her life to public service and now serves as the Chief Operating Officer of Goodwill Industries.

Karla Radka has dedicated her life to service

Owes love for helping others to her parents

RELATED: Hispanic Heritage Month: Former US surgeon general talks heritage, contributions

“My work, it looks different every day,” Radka said.

As COO, she oversees many areas of the company, including retail, e-commerce and employment recruitment.

She believes her true job however, is really about helping others.

“I believe that in humanity, we’re all connected, and regardless of borders and regardless of cultures, we all are humans with a human need. When we alleviate a human condition from somebody else, then in a way we’re being a part of this whole ecosystem that forms humanity,” Radka said.

Her love for public service started young in her native county Honduras, where she went on her first mission trip when she was 6 years old.

“It was so incredible to experience that with my family. We actually took medical supplies and medical care to the people of Roatan, a small island in Honduras,” she remembered.

Radka has been honored countless time for her ability to make a difference in the Central Florida community. Honors, awards and certificates are found in every wall and surface of her office.

“I find that what really keeps me engaged and inspired is that next generation of leaders. When we serve our youth and we serve individuals that are still forming, and put in them that opportunity to see what they can become in their future, that really inspires me,” she said.

That inspiration runs in her whole family.

“My family is dedicated to service too,” she smiled.

Her and her husband Michael Radka founded Hope Now International, which holds an annual back-to-school bash last year, helping more than 10,000 kids with school supplies and haircuts.

Radka says she can’t see herself doing anything else, proud of what her parents taught her.

“(It) is part of who I am, it’s part of my DNA, and (it’s) also my responsibility that through generations, I continue to honor (my parents’) efforts, their sacrifices and continue to honor their desire to create a better world,” she said.