TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida has launched a tip site for people to report allegations of child sex abuse by Catholic priests in the state.

Tip site launched: MyFloridaLegal.com/StopAbuse

All 7 Catholic Dioceses in Florida investigated

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the launch of MyFloridaLegal.com/StopAbuse Thursday.

Bondi's office is currently investigating all seven Catholic dioceses in Florida, with the help of the FDLE.

“I am calling on victims and anyone with information about potential abuse to please report it to my office," Bondi said. "Victim information will be kept confidential in accordance with state law.”

Bondi says at least 15 victims have already come forward, and authorities are preparing to issue subpeonas. They seven bishops over seeing the church in Florida have been notified.

The site is only for victims of past abuse. Any victims of abuse happening right now should call 911 for the Florida Dept. of Children and Families abuse hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.

Bondi launched her statewide investigation after a Pennsylvania Grand Jury report detailed decades of child sex abuse by Catholic priests in that state, with 301 priests identified as suspects, and accounts from more than 1,000 child victims.