TAMPA, Fla. — Starting today, annual pass members at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have more options to choose how they’ll explore the park’s high-speed thrills, world-class event line-up, and the return of free beer all year long in 2019.

Busch Gardens announces new 2019 perks

Passes offered in tiers: bronze, silver, gold, platinum

Free beer samples to return in 2019

Passes are now offered in tiers: bronze, silver, gold, and platinum. Guests can pick the pass with the benefits they want most and pick their parks.

Busch Gardens is also offering special events in 2019 as part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's 60th Anniversary Celebration, including the return of two complimentary beer samples, going back to the park's roots as a beer garden when it first opened in 1959. Guests age 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary samples each visit at Garden Gate Cafe or Serengeti Overlook Pub in 2019.

However, current pass members will receive this exclusive benefit during October 2018.

Also, Busch Gardens made the recent announcement of Tigris, Florida's tallest launch coaster, opening next spring. The ride will catapult riders through an exhilarating array of looping twists with a forward and backward motion, breathtaking drops, a 150-foot skyward surge, and an inverted heartline roll, all at more than 60 miles per hour.

Another 2019 perk is the New Florida Park Pass, which includes admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island, SeaWorld Orlando, and Aquatica Orlando.