ORLANDO, Fla. -- The University of Central Florida has appointed Dr. Elizabeth Dooley as its new provost.

Dooley is the first woman and African American to serve in the role during the school's history.

She has served as UCF's interim provost since April. Dooley succeeds Dale Whittaker, who was recently named university president.

Before coming to UCF in 2015, Dooley spent 25 years at West Virginia University, where she served in a number of roles, including associate provost for Undergraduate Academic Affairs and founding dean of the University College.

Dooley, the daughter of a coal miner, credits her parents for instilling a lifelong love of learning.

"I am deeply honored and humbled that President Whitaker, faculty, staff and students have put their faith in me to serve as provost at the greatest university in the world," Dooley said in a statement. "The extraordinary support I have received as interim provost has been amazing, and I look forward to continuing to work each day to help achieve our university's goal of becoming America's 21st-century preeminent university."

Dooley holds a doctorate of education and a masters of arts in special education from West Virginia, as well as a bachelor's of arts degree from Alderson Broaddus College.