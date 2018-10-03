SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — Satellite Beach city leaders on Wednesday will consider pumping up to $15,000 into new tests to detect cancer-causing chemicals in the groundwater.

There have been more than 50 cases of people under the age of 40 getting cancer in the past eight years.

Some residents suspect the chemicals in the groundwater are behind the cancer cluster in the area.

"We feel like it's important enough to let our citizens know about the water here," said Satellite Beach Mayor Frank Catino.

Catino and the city council will decide Wednesday night if they want to order the new round of tests.

Earlier test results released this summer detected the fluorinated chemicals known as Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) in the wells at three Satellite Beach test sites.

The EPA found those chemicals may cause cancer.

"This has to be everybody to look into it and say we have it or we don't have it," said Catino. "If we have it, how do you think we got it? What do we do now?"

Catino says the amount of PFOA and PFOS found in the original well tests was under the EPA health advisory level.

Still, he and the city council want to move forward with the new tests, which will look at the three original well sites along with five new test sites.

"We want to make sure that we do the testing to assure people that we are safe," said Catino, "and if we get some chemicals that are hazardous and fall over the guideline limits, that we know how to proceed."

Some say the EPA health guidelines need to be lowered.

PFOA and PFOS have been found in firefighting foams that were used for decades at the nearby Patrick Air Force Base.

The Florida Department of Health is investigating the cancer cluster, along with Brevard County.

The new tests under consideration would also look for other contaminants, as well as herbicides.

The city council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall to consider the new tests.