SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — It's a smelly situation for residents Wednesday who live along a Satellite Beach lake that leads into the Banana River.

Fish kill occurring around Lake Shepard in Brevard

Residents say fish kill is bi-annual event due to weather changes

City officials say they're contacting Brevard Co. to investigate

Dozens of dead fish line the area around Lake Shepard -- a 40-acre body of water created by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers back in the 1940's, the early days of nearby Patrick Air Force Base.

The smell hits you even before you spot the dead fish.

Neighbors called Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who sent two officers to investigate.

FISHY FIND: dozens of dead fish found in Satellite Beach lake. Hear why it’s NOT related to the health of the struggling Indian River Lagoon tonight @MyNews13 #Brevard @MyFWC @BrevardCo_FL pic.twitter.com/hAounKiSNJ — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) October 3, 2018

On the outside, it looks like another fish kill spawned by the polluted Indian River Lagoon. But longtime residents here say this is a bi-annual event that has to do with the seasons and the weather.

"The warmer water on the top cools enough, that the cooler water on the bottom inverts, so they call it an inversion," Jay Rochelle, a Lake Shepard resident told Spectrum News. "This isn't the toxic algae type of fish kill -- this is a natural phenomenon."

It causes all the nutrients on the bottom to surface, and some of the algae comes with it, soaking up oxygen.

Some fish die in the process.

We contacted the city of Satellite Beach, and were told they weren't aware of the dead fish. They are contacting the county to investigate.