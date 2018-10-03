BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The results are in, and you'd be surprised to find out one three-mile stretch of road in Brevard County has the highest five-year crash average in the country.

U.S. 192 from Wickman to Babcock has highest 5-year crash average

Report says with space launches, cruise ships, crashes are anticipated

According to the Space Coast Transportation’s most recent report, U.S. 192 from Wickman Road to Babcock Street has the highest five-year average of bicycle crashes with 6.4 and car crashes with 199 annually.

The report costs $53,000, and the information collected can help determine ways to reduce risks.

“Sometimes there could be an enforcement, or we work with our local law enforcement agencies to do reduction in speed; it could be education element through schools of public announcements,” said Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization Assistant Director Laura Carter.

The report explains that the Space Coast is energized with Space missions returning to Kennedy Space Center and more cruise ships docking at the port. Ultimately, it says more crashes are to be expected.

But it also says alert drivers can prevent being a statistic.

Laura Carter says even though technology like cellphones amplified distracted driving, technology may be a solution too with new cars helping avoid collisions, alerting drivers with lane assist and more.

“Technology with automated vehicles will help reduce crashes. It predicts user behavior. I do see a time when technology will help prevent crashes in the future” she said.