FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Those who are still feeling the impact of Hurricane Irma from a year ago are about to get some much needed help.

Will help low-income families, elderly, disabled in areas most impacted

The Rebuild Florida bus is making stops in areas that were hit the hardest by Irma across the state.

Monday, the bus made its very first stop in Flagler Beach and will remain there throughout the week.

Rob Plympton couldn't wait to put his name on the list once he got to this bus. He along with hundreds in his Flagler Beach community are still recovering from Hurricane Irma.

A year ago, he said his home flooded.

"The water was up up to my ankles when I stepped out out of bed, and I knew there was nothing you could do except for try to salvage what you had, but it was pretty devastating," said Plympton.

Some things were irreplaceable, though he's grateful for the help he got from FEMA -- his house still needs lots of work.

"There were so many mementos of my parents who passed away. We lost a lot that we tried to salvage. Still, I got leaks. It was under water. I lost a car and a truck, and and golf cart," said Plympton.

Now the Florida Department of Economic opportunity has partnered with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help provide more than a billion dollars in long term recovery.

For the next 12 weeks, these buses will be on the move to help low income families, elderly, and disabled in areas most impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The program will help repair or rebuild their homes.

"I want to get my roof fixed and get some of that mold out," said Plympton.

Commissioner Rick Belhumeur said in a town where hundreds of homes were destroyed by floods from Irma, it's needed.

"Just trying to get things back to normal around here, it's a lot of people that their houses are not like they were before the storm," said Belhumeur.

But Plympton is glad the program will also install preventative measures from future storms, and signing up is preparing him for a new beginning.

"This will help me finish out my house to getting it water tight and air tight," said Plympton.

The grant is also expected to help those who moved to Florida because of Hurricane Maria as well.

The bus will be here through October 6, then it will take off to its next destination.

The first bus will be located at the Flagler Beach City Library on 315 S. 7th St. in Flagler Beach.

The bus is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week.

The second bus will spend the first week in the Keys.