LAKELAND, Fla. — City police are investigating a fatal shooting and have confirmed that a city commissioner pulled the trigger.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Vets Army Navy Surplus on N. Florida Avenue, just north of downtown proper.

One person has died. The person was found outside the front door of the business.

Spectrum Bay News 9 has learned that Lakeland city commissioner Mike Dunn was the shooter. That is according to Lakeland police spokesman Gary Gross.

Dunn is affiliated with the surplus store, Gross said.

Dunn and two employees inside the store weren't injured.

The area was open to traffic at 5 p.m., but police blocked off the store.

