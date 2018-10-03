CLERMONT, Fla. -- In the last week, two students in Lake County Schools have been arrested for bringing knives on campuses.

1 student brought knife to Minneola Elementary Charter School

2nd student brought knife to South Lake High School

Lake County Schools is promoting its anti-bullying SpeakOut Hotline

The incidents are not connected, but reports indicate the students may have felt they needed the weapons for protection.

The first incident happened Sept. 28, at Minneola Elementary Charter School. The 10-year old hid a kitchen knife in a stuffed animal, which she had in her backpack.

The report said, “her brother told her to carry it for protection.”

Then on Tuesday, a student at South Lake High School was arrested for a knife as well. The report said he told administrators, he “carried it on a daily basis.”

The high school student’s mother said while bringing the knife to school was not OK, she told Spectrum News 13 over the phone that her son is being bullied and was afraid to even go to school.

But those reasons aside, law enforcement and the school district firmly want students to know weapons should never be brought on campus.

“Unfortunately it is a felony and they were charged,” said Sgt. Fred Jones with Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones worked as a school resource officer for years and knows there can be issues between students.

“Maybe that is something inside of them that they feel they need to, maybe it is a culture that says 'I need to protect myself, I am looking out for me.' But it is a dangerous one,” said Jones. “If your kid is having a problem, they don’t feel comfortable coming in, please give the school resource officer or deputy a call. Talk to them, and let us address it.”

Lake County Schools said to make sure kids felt safe they kicked off National Bullying Month Monday, shared a safety video on social media, have been pushing their SpeakOut Hotline, and have a school resource officer at each school.

“You will never interview a school resource deputy that says, ‘Hey I became a school resource deputy because I want to arrest people.’ School resource deputies become school resource deputies because they want to keep kids out of jail, they want to be those type of role models. Ya know please go and see them if you have a problem,” said Jones.

That SpeakOut hotline is a place where kids can report bullying and remain anonymous, and is run in conjunction with Central Florida Crimeline. The number is 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Kids can also text "speakout" to 274637, or download and report on the P3 Campus App as well.