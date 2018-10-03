ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida wildlife officials helped a bear cub that got its head stuck inside a plastic cheese ball container.

Bear cub stuck in plastic cheese ball container

FWC agents were able to help free the cub

Officials reminding residents to secure their trash

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released video Tuesday showing the distressed cub.

Wildlife agents were dispatched to the scene in Lake County to help after receiving a call about the bear.

When they arrived, agents captured an adult bear right away but spent hours trying to catch the cub and its sibling.

Eventually, the cub was captured. Agents then used a catch pole to hold the plastic jar in place. Using its paws, the cub was able to pull its head free.

The bears were released back into the wild.

FWC also reminded residents living in areas with bear populations to secure their trash.

"Please help bears avoid dangerous situations like this by securing your trash and make sure to rinse out recyclables," FWC wrote on Facebook.

Bears are most active this time of the year as they prepare for the winter months.

"Bears required around 20,000 calories a day and will eat anything that's convenient," FWC said in a news release.

Also, it's illegal in Florida to intentionally feed bears or leave out food or garbage that will attract the bears.

Anyone who sees or suspects that someone is feeding or attracting bears is asked to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC.