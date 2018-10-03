TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Education advocates joined representatives of the Florida League of Women Voters Tuesday to urge defeat of Amendment 5, a measure that would require two-thirds votes by both houses of the state legislature in order to raise taxes.

Amendment placed on ballot at request of Gov. Rick Scott

Critics believe measure would hamstring government's ability to address financial problems

Measure may also effectively strip public school advocates of leverage

The amendment was placed on the ballot by the Republican-controlled legislature at the request of term-limited Gov. Rick Scott, who has assailed taxes as an impediment to economic growth.

"I ask all of you to join me in this fight and ensure we do all we can to not let future politicians undo the hard work we have all done to grow Florida's economy and create jobs," Scott said during his final State of the State address in January.

The amendment's critics, however, believe a supermajority vote mandate would hamstring Tallahassee's ability to address pressing state financial problems, particularly if the budget shortfalls state economists are forecasting materialize.

While Scott responded to a 2011 shortfall by cutting education funding by more than $1 billion, a Democratic takeover of the Governor's Mansion in November could prompt a policy shift away from spending cuts and toward tax increases.

Indeed, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum is proposing raising Florida's corporate income tax in order to give teachers a starting pay package of $50,000.

"In this political climate, where issues - even our children - are used for games that are played, I think our concerns are very legitimate," said Hillsborough County School Board member Cindy Stuart. "Our concern is that a minority of legislators will be able to stop needed funding to our schools for reasons that have nothing to do with us."

Regardless of the outcome of the gubernatorial contest, Republicans are expected to maintain healthy majorities in the legislature, especially in the House. Gillum's corporate tax hike plan would therefore face dubious prospects of passage even if Amendment 5 isn't approved.

But Stuart suggested a supermajority vote mandate would effectively strip public school advocates of crucial leverage in Tallahassee.

"Our teachers and other employees didn't get the benefit from a growing economy the way the other citizens of Florida have, and that's not right, in our opinion," she said.