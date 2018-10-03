ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The first phase of St. Cloud's renovation project is behind schedule. After being slated to wrap up this month, it’s now being pushed back.

It’s a delay that is frustrating to some local store owners.

Stephanie Milfeld opened a children’s boutique in honor of her two little girls.

“Z and Q are my girls Zoey and Quinn,” she explained.

But staying afloat lately has been difficult. Her shop is in downtown St. Cloud right on New York Avenue and 10th Street is in the middle of all this construction.

Milfeld says sales have gone down as she has been forced to close all week because her entrance is blocked off.

“I think the most frustrating part is not knowing,” Milfeld said.

This is all part of Downtown St. Cloud’s revitalization project -- a project most merchants believe is very much needed. Phase one involving Z and Q among other mom and pop shops should have been completed this month but has been delayed until November 15.

Spectrum News reached out to the city about the setback, and they sent us this statement:

“When working in older sections of St. Cloud, the existing utilities were installed long before good records were kept of utility installation. It makes it difficult to know exact locations of utilities. Cathcart Construction is working hard to minimize the delays and impacts to the local businesses.”

Milfeld says she can see the light at the end of the sidewalk being rebuilt in front of her store.

“Yes there is construction, and there might not be a road in front of my building. But you know, come in and see us, because we are here,” she added. “And we’re trying to make the best of it. It’s almost done.”

The City of St. Cloud said the contractor was delayed due to unforeseen site conditions: