ORLANDO, Fla. — A stray shower might be a bit common for Wednesday as Central Florida will see a mix of sun and clouds.

A few more onshore-moving showers will be found Wednesday, first at the coast and then pushing west this afternoon.

Coverage will be widely scattered. Otherwise, expect a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

It will be breezy with winds from the east up to 10 to 15 mph. A stray coastal shower is possible tonight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Slightly lower coverage of showers will resume Thursday through the rest of the week as drier air pushes in. This quieter weather pattern will hold into the weekend.

Expect a few showers from time with highs staying in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Next week, rain chances will go up again as moisture increases from the south.

Persistent onshore flow will cause more hazardous boating conditions Wednesday. Seas offshore of 5 to 7 feet can be expected.

In the surf zone, it will be considered poor for using a surfboard with wave heights of 4 to 5 feet. The rip current risk is high.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the one named system right now is Leslie in the open Atlantic. Although this storm is located more than 500 miles southeast of Bermuda, it will still cause increases swells along our east coast.

There is also a disorganized area of low pressure north of Panama in the southwest Caribbean that has a low chance of development as it lifts north toward Cuba. If named, the next on the list is Michael.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

