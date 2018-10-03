SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Altamonte Springs man has died after he was shot Tuesday during a shooting in Seminole County.

Man found shot during Seminole Co. shootout dies

Other man involved says he shot back in self-defense

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Merritt and Jackson streets. Two men allegedly opened fire on one another, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found 21-year-old Treyvis Gooch with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities announced Wednesday that Gooch has since died from his wounds.

The other man involved told investigators through his attorney that Gooch allegedly fired at him first, and he shot back in self-defense.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.