FLORENCE, S.C. -- We're learning one of the seven law enforcement officers shot during an incident in Florence, SC has died.

1 dead, 6 LEOs injured in South Carolina shooting

Suspect in custody

County officials say the suspect is in custody.

A total of seven law enforcement officers were wounded including one fatally, in a South Carolina shooting. Florence city spokesman, John Wukela, gave the updated total Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the incident unfolded as sheriff's deputies were trying to serve a warrant in the town of Florence when they came under fire, according to a city of Florence spokesman.

The Florence County coroner says the officer killed as a member of the city police department.

The shooting happened in Vintage Place, an upscale neighborhood in the city of Florence.

The Florence County Emergency Management Dept. tweeted that there was an active shooter incident, but the suspect is now in custody. Officials say everyone needs to stay away from the are because there is still an active crime investigation going on.

No other information was released yet.

Due to a high priority call in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Rd in FLORENCE. There is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area. We have FCSO along with City PD and other first responders handling this situation. pic.twitter.com/qvpYJPIAZk — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.