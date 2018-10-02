ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Mermaids from the world-famous Weeki Wachee Springs State Park have done their fair share of traveling, but never to the City Beautiful.

But now, for a limited time, the aquatic creatures are interacting with guests at Sea Life Orlando Aquarium at ICON Orlando 360.

"Weeki Wachee Springs has been around for 70 years, so there's a beautiful nostalgia for the adults," Sea Life Orlando spokesperson Jade Sparks said.

On select days this month, the mermaids will perform on the top of every hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with meet-and-greets available all day.

Kelley Madden has performed as a mermaid for two and a half years.

"It's a mind game," she said. "You have to tell yourself there's air next to you. Don't go to surface. Don't go to surface."

Mermaid appearances are taking place each weekend through Oct. 21. But don't expect the ladies to be quite mobile on land.

"We can't walk in [out tail], but we normally sit down and we scoot or have someone carry us," Madden said.

Sea Life Orlando Aquarium tickets are $25.50 for adults and $20.50 for children 3-12.