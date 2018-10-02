ORLANDO, Fla. — With the fifth officer-involved shooting in Orlando this year and with the stream of bad news of officers themselves being injured or killed in the line of duty — like two officers in Mississippi over the weekend — community programs like National Night Out are designed to help humanize officers to the public.

That is what is happening Tuesday night as National Night Out are about giving back to people who keep their communities safe.

Statistics show communities with organizations like community watch groups usually experience less crime.

At the Reserve at Sawgrass Community in Orlando actually won a contest to host the first National Night Out Event for the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

National Night Out events will be held at various locations across Orlando and neighboring cities.

The National Night Out event is like mini-block parties across town and this year several churches will be hosting them.

This event is also about learning how to keep communities safe, so people from several local law enforcement agencies will be attending these events to give residents safety tips.

At this event in Sawgrass, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Deming will be stopping by along with other members of the Sheriff's Office.