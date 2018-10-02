MELBOURNE, Fla. — In Brevard County, a small owl on the mend after a strange incident months ago is now back home in the wild.

Owl accidentally sprayed with foam insulation

It was released at Fla. Wildlife Hospital Tuesday

The less than a pound, adult screech owl was accidentally sprayed with foam insulation in November 2017 in Indian River County.

It damaged the bird's feathers and hurt one of its eyes.

FWC brought the owl to the Florida Wildlife Hospital in Melbourne, where volunteers nursed it back to health while his feathers grew back.

WHAT A HOOT: tiny screech owl, accidentally sprayed by foam insulation last year, now all feathered up again and back in the wild after 10 month stint at #Florida Wildlife Hospital in #Melbourne @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/rdaEICqBgL — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) October 2, 2018

They made sure it could fly again and also hunt for food.

The owl was released Tuesday at the hospital.

“His face was bare. Owls have big eyes, and without feathers they seemed so much bigger. Poor guy, he was really pathetic for a while,” said Tracy Frampton with Florida Wildlife Hospital.

Volunteers built an enclosure on a tree if it decides to stick around.