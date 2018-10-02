MIRAMAR, Fla. — The Florida Senate race is in the national spotlight.

As incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott square off for a taped debate, expect the two to swap barbs on the big statewide issues: the economy, red tide and school safety.

The taped event will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Telemundo in South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. It can also be viewed on Telemundo's website.

Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Adam Smith said the debate will give the candidates a chance to be heard on their talking points.

"We are so partisan these days, that there is a tiny sliver of the electorate that could go either way," Smith said.

Moderating the debate will be Telemundo reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ anchor Jackie Nespral.

Nelson is seeking his fourth term in a Senate race considered key to Democratic efforts to win a majority. Scott is prevented from running for governor again because of term limits. Scott can claim a financial edge in the race, having plenty of monetary assets to use to his advantage down the stretch before election day.

Currently one other Senate debate is set Oct. 16.

Polling has the race in a dead heat to start October.

According to Smith, the race may be impacted most by who comes out to vote in the governor's race since that is the marquee race on the Florida ballot for the mid-term elections.

"The most important race on the ballot is the governors race in a lot of peoples minds," Smith said. "And so in a lot of ways if Andrew Gillum does particularly well in the governor's race that is going to help Bill Nelson.

"And likewise if Ron Desantis does particularly well that will help Rick Scott."