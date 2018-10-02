MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A major Melbourne roadway is getting a much-needed facelift, and it's bringing much-needed relief to drivers who have endured the pothole-filled street.

Repairs underway on Babcock Street

Roadway known for potholes, chipped asphalt

Crews will replace drainage pipes, repave the road

Nearly 30,000 vehicles make their way through Babcock Street -- from Hibiscus Boulevard to the railroad crossing near Apollo Boulevard.

Potholes and chipped asphalt aren't hard to find.

The county-owned street has remained in disrepair for years. But now the city of Melbourne is in charge and the project is underway.

Babcock Street Community Redevelopment Agency provided $1.3 million toward the repairs, while the county provided $500,000.

Workers will replace decades-old drainage pipes, before a complete reconstruction and paving.

Carrie Thomas is a regular on this road, heading to and from work.

"It's been hard to ride this road for a long time," she said. "I am absolutely ecstatic they are fixing it."

The project is expected to wrap up in late November.