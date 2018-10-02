ORLANDO, Fla. — Two mothers have found friendship after a tragic hit-and-run crash one year ago.

Diane Rickard remembers her daughter, Jennifer Garringer, fondly.

Garringer was killed in Orlando on vacation while crossing Universal Boulevard and Convention Way.

Monday, she and the mother of the driver who struck her daughter placed a memorial sign in her memory near the site of the crash.

Despite the tragedy, the two mothers say they've gained something more.

“A positive thing that's happened, is that two families have met, we're now like one big family,” said Nalini Prsaud, the mother of the driver that struck Garringer.

“Today, we committed to nothing but good things that we can continue to do in her memory -- that's what Jenny would have wanted and that's what we're going to do,” Rickard said.

Garringer was a deputy for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan. They also honored her by releasing balloons in her memory.