PALM BAY, Fla. -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Palm Bay, according to police.
The teen, who Spectrum News 13 is not naming due to our crime guidelines, is charged with second-degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The shooting happened Sunday along Pelican Drive Northeast.
Police believe the 16-year-old and 22-year-old Jose Luis Reyes Jr were conducting a drug transaction at the time of the shooting.
The teen and several witnesses fled the scene but were later located, according to police.
Reyes was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
The teen is being held at the Brevard Juvenile Detention Center as he awaits a court appearance.