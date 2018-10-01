ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who claimed to have had a gun in the emergency room at the Orlando Regional Medical Center early Monday morning was killed by officers when he made threatening movements, according to Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

Man claimed he was a suspect in a murder case

Name of man not released

No one else was injured during lockdown

SEE BELOW: Spectrum reporters, officials will give updates via Twitter ▼

Early Monday morning, the Orlando Regional Medical Center was placed on lockdown after a man who claimed to have had a gun said he was a suspect in a homicide case and that he was going to end "right here, right now," said Mina during a news conference Monday morning. Mina said police are trying to figure out what murder case the man was talking about.

Sometime during the overnight, the unnamed man was taken to ORMC from downtown Orlando for some type of medical condition. The man was described as quiet until he arrived in the emergency room, where he started making the statements.

Because there were patients near by, hospital security detained him right away, Mina described.

A hostage negotiator tried to resolve the situation peacefully, but because the man kept making threatening movements, as if he was going for a gun, Orlando police officers fired at him, killing the man, Mina said.

The man was not armed, Mina added, who also said that no one was injured.

The man was only described as a white male and around 35 years old. Police are trying to contact his family.

The officers who shot and killed the man are on paid leave, which is standard procedure, as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, Mina said.

Early Monday morning, ORMC was placed on lockdown as more than a dozen Orlando Police Department patrol vehicles were seen outside the entrance of the emergency room of ORMC.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted out that crisis negotiators were on the scene.

OPD Units are currently at ORMC (ER) in response to a male subject who is claiming to be in possession of a weapon. Crisis negotiators are on scene. Situation is contained but ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Pa9sekX6YZ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

The police blocked Sturtevant Street and Orange Avenue.

In an early tweet before Mina's news conference, Orlando Health, which operates ORMC, tweeted that there were no injuries at its flagship hospital. In another tweet, Orlando Health stated that ORMC was continuing operations and only the emergency room was on lockdown.

There is police activity at Orlando Regional Medical Center. There are no injuries. Please check back here for updates. — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) October 1, 2018

Orlando Police Department tweeted that people should stay away from the hospital during that time.

Please stay away from the area. The situation is contained but ongoing. More info as it becomes available. https://t.co/nKHO0q34FR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

Live tweet updates