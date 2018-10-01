ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A large hole opened Monday along a busy roadway in Pine Hills area, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The hole opened at the corner of Silver Star Road and Le Havre Boulevard.
Firefighters say the hole has an 8-foot-wide opening and is about 15 feet by 20 feet wide underneath the road.
Orlando Utilities Commission says the hole was caused by a water main break.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.