ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A large hole opened Monday along a busy roadway in Pine Hills area, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

8-foot wide hole opens in Orange County road

Located at the corner of Silver Star Road and Le Havre Boulevard

Driver asked to avoid the area

The hole opened at the corner of Silver Star Road and Le Havre Boulevard.

Firefighters say the hole has an 8-foot-wide opening and is about 15 feet by 20 feet wide underneath the road.

Orlando Utilities Commission says the hole was caused by a water main break.

OUC crews are on the scene of a water main break at the intersection of Silver Star and Le Havre, near Maynard Evans HS. Traffic is impacted, so avoid the area if possible. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible. As we receive more information, updates will be posted — Orlando Utilities (@OUCreliableone) October 1, 2018

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.