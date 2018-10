ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After weeks of slow declines, gas prices in Florida jumped 10 cents last week.

LINK: Check prices on GasBuddy.com

According to AAA, the state average for a regular gallon of unleaded gas is $2.82.

The cheapest gas prices are in Tallahassee at $2.78 per gallon.

The most expensive gas prices are in Boca Raton at $2.91 per gallon.

Officials say September gas prices were the highest they've been in four years.