ORLANDO, Fla. — The dangerous rip current risk continues Monday with a chance for scattered storms.

Large swells from tropical storm Leslie in the north-central Atlantic will keep the rip current risk extremely dangerous once again for Monday. Wave heights will be 4 to 6 feet along the East Coast of Florida.

There will also be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday. The greatest chance for rain will be for areas north of Orlando in the afternoon. The coverage of storms will increase to 40 percent for northern areas while Orlando and points to the south will have a 30 percent coverage of storms.

Moisture from a weakening front to our north is sliding southward into Central Florida. This will spark more storms Monday compared to the weekend.

We will take the edge off of the heat Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The strong easterly to northeasterly breezes will continue this afternoon. The winds will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph with the potential for higher gusts.

There is a better bet that you will need the rain gear this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with overnight lows dropping into the middle 70s for Tuesday morning.

Heading out the door on Tuesday morning, temperatures will be starting out in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered showers.

You may have to dodge some rain for the morning commute on Tuesday and then storms will increase by the afternoon. The coverage of storms will be 40 to 50 percent for Central Florida for Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier air then returns for the middle of the week. This will cut the storm coverage down to 20 to 30 percent for Wednesday into Friday. Afternoon temperatures will continue to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Your surf forecast Monday is for poor surfing conditions and dangerous rip currents. Wave swells will be 4 to 6 plus feet.

The rip current threat is dangerous and high so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard. Water temperatures will be in the mid-80s and the UV Index is at an eight so be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

If you are doing any boating, there will be a chance of storms. Winds will be out of the east at 10 to 15 knots with seas of 4 to 6 feet and a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Leslie is a tropical storm in the north-central Atlantic. This system does not pose a threat to land and it will continue to slowly meander in the open waters.

It could strengthen into a hurricane by tomorrow or Wednesday. The indirect impacts to the coastline will be the dangerous surf that could lead to life-threatening rip currents.

Long period swells from tropical storm Leslie will reach the east central Florida beaches Monday and they will continue into the work week. The long period swells will contribute to a high risk of rip currents with strong and dangerous rip currents likely at east central Florida beaches through mid-week.

There are no other areas of concern at this time.

